Browns star Myles Garrett disappointed after not breaking sack record vs. Bills

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett came away with a half-sack in the team's 23-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

The game marked the ninth straight that Garrett has taken down the quarterback, but he was still half a sack shy of tying Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's single-season record. After the game, Garrett admitted that he was disappointed about not breaking the record against the Bills.

“For my family. I wanted to get it for them, have some family show up. They felt like it was going to be the game in the moment, and so definitely want to give them something to smile about," Garrett said postgame.

"For me, I always keep the main thing, the main thing. I want to win. It’s a close game, we were a little bit too lax in the run, a little step behind and not as physical as we needed to be, so that’s the stuff I think about. The record’s great, but the team record is what keeps me up at night. The sack record, it’ll be there.”

Garrett focusing on winning over sack record

Even though the Browns are 3-12 and several games out of a playoff spot, he still wants to prioritize winning in the final two weeks of the season. It's that type of leadership that makes him extremely valuable for the Browns.

"We don’t talk a lot about it, when we’re in the building and we’re getting ready to play, that’s really not our focus. It’s not Myles’ focus. You guys have talked to him at length about this. He’s trying to just play good football to help the team win," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Garrett still has two games left in the season to try and match or break the record that has stood for over two decades. If he continues along his current trajectory, he should be able to achieve his goal.

The hope is that Garrett can continue to play at this level when the Browns have more talent around him. They are developing several rookies and young player on both sides of the football, which has led to a disappointing record this season.

If Garrett can continue to prioritize winning, it will build a culture that the Browns would be proud of. That could be what helps sparks this run towards contending in the AFC.

Garrett and the Browns are back in action in Week 17 when they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff schedule for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET inside Huntington Bank Field.