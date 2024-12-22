SI

Bryce Young, Kyler Murray Set Height-Related NFL Record in Panthers-Cardinals Matchup

A win for short kings everywhere.

Mike Kadlick

Young started out Sunday's contest vs. the Cardinals strong with a rushing touchdown.
The Panthers and Cardinals quarterbacks made NFL history as soon as the ball was kicked off on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.

According to the FOX broadcast, the Week 16 contest between Kyler Murray and Bryce Young is the first matchup of 5'10" or shorter quarterbacks since 1956.

While the two are both known for their height—or lack thereof—Murray and Young have plenty more in common than just being under six feet tall. Not only did both signal callers win the Heisman Trophy in their final year of college (Murray in 2018 and Young in 2021), but they were also both selected as the No. 1 overall pick at the NFL draft the following April (Murray to Arizona, Young to Carolina).

While Murray has put together a better professional career so far, Young has bounced back significantly since being benched for Andy Dalton earlier this season. The two look to be franchise quarterbacks for their respective teams for the foreseeable future.

A true win for short kings everywhere.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He graduated from Boston University with his Master's in 2021. Mike is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

