Bryce Young Is ‘Pissed’ After Panthers Benching for Andy Dalton, per Report
The Carolina Panthers have benched second year quarterback and former No. 1 pick Bryce Young ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Young is unsurprisingly not very happy with the move.
Young, who will now backup veteran journeyman Andy Dalton in an effective end to his tenure with the Panthers, is "pissed", according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler noted that the locker room is "still invested" in first year coach Dave Canales and believe that Dalton is the right player to lead the offense in an attempt to try to save their season.
The Panthers have roster issues across the board, so it's unlikely that a move to Dalton will yield meaningful results in the win column. However, the franchise's poor passing game couldn't get much worse, and a move to Dalton at this stage could perhaps help the unit see a slight bump in production.
Regardless, Young was done no favors in Carolina with his offensive line and lack of skill position talent, so the Panthers aren't totally blameless in Young's lack of production as a quarterback thus far.
Whether it's in Carolina or elsewhere, Young will try to continue to develop as he awaits his next opportunity.