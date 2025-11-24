Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Gets Encouraging Update on Shoulder Injury
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield exited Sunday night’s game against the Rams after suffering a shoulder injury on the final play before halftime while launching a pass downfield. Mayfield crumpled in pain after putting everything he had into the throw, and he did not return for the second half.
After the game, Todd Bowles said that Mayfield had sustained a left shoulder sprain, though the severity of it wasn’t clear. Tampa Bay sent him in for an MRI which revealed it was a low-grade sprain, potentially leaving the door open for him to play next week against the Cardinals, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
His status for the Week 13 game remains uncertain, but there are no long-term concerns in regard to his shoulder injury, which is obviously a big relief for the Bucs.
At 6–5, Tampa Bay is fighting for a playoff spot, and having Mayfield on the field will be crucial down the stretch of the regular season. If he is forced to miss time, Teddy Bridgewater would step into the starting role for the Buccaneers. Bridgewater took over in relief of Mayfield on Sunday night and completed 8 of 15 passes for 62 yards.
This season, Mayfield has been playing at an MVP level. He’s completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,406 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.