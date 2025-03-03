Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Chris Godwin Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline
The NFL's deadline for teams to apply franchise or transition tags on players with contracts set to expire is at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. When said deadline approaches, one marquee name won't be tagged.
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be placing the franchise tag or the transition tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.
"I’ve reported this previously," Laine wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "But the Bucs will NOT be using it on Chris Godwin as it would be his third time being tagged and it would result in a 144% raise."
Godwin was previously tagged ahead of the 2021 season and played the entire year on the $15.9 million contract. He was then tagged again the following offseason before signing a three-year deal, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.
The 29-year-old—who underwent surgery last October after dislocating his ankle and missed the remainder of the season—is now set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. He and the team did, however, agree to push back the void date on his contract to March 12 with hopes of agreeing on a new deal—so there's still a chance he returns to Tampa Bay.
If he makes it there, Godwin will be among the top wide receiver options on the market.