SI

Buccaneers Make Final Decision on Chris Godwin Ahead of Franchise Tag Deadline

The Tampa Bay pass catcher missed the majority of last season after dislocating his ankle in Week 7.

Mike Kadlick

Godwin greets fans while walking off the field.
Godwin greets fans while walking off the field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL's deadline for teams to apply franchise or transition tags on players with contracts set to expire is at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. When said deadline approaches, one marquee name won't be tagged.

According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not be placing the franchise tag or the transition tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin.

"I’ve reported this previously," Laine wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. "But the Bucs will NOT be using it on Chris Godwin as it would be his third time being tagged and it would result in a 144% raise."

Godwin was previously tagged ahead of the 2021 season and played the entire year on the $15.9 million contract. He was then tagged again the following offseason before signing a three-year deal, $60 million deal with $40 million guaranteed.

The 29-year-old—who underwent surgery last October after dislocating his ankle and missed the remainder of the season—is now set to hit free agency for the first time in his career. He and the team did, however, agree to push back the void date on his contract to March 12 with hopes of agreeing on a new deal—so there's still a chance he returns to Tampa Bay.

If he makes it there, Godwin will be among the top wide receiver options on the market.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL