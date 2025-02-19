Top Five Free Agent Wide Receiver Targets With Tee Higgins Set to Be Franchise Tagged
With the 2024 NFL season now officially behind us, it's time to reset before focusing on 2025.
Not only is the NFL scouting combine set to begin next week in Indianapolis, but also the new league year is already less than one month away. Free agency will officially open on March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, marking new beginnings for many who could receive a hefty pay raise on the open market.
While the upcoming free agent class is stacked, the market took a big hit in the wide receiver department earlier this week as, according to OnSI's James Rapien, the Cincinnati Bengals plan to place the franchise tag on pending free agent Tee Higgins.
Following a full-court press from quarterback Joe Burrow, the 26-year-old Higgins now looks to land a long-term extension with the team that drafted him following a career-best 10-touchdown season in 2024.
So, with Higgins off the market, here's a look at the top remaining free agent wide receivers in the 2025 class:
5. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys
2024 stat line: 26 catches, 259 yards, 3 TD
One of the most underrated wide receivers of his generation, Brandin Cooks could potentially be headed to his sixth team in 12 years.
An 11-year veteran, Cooks is one of just two players in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards for four teams, and in 2018, became the first player to ever do so in three consecutive seasons for three different teams.
The 31-year-old missed seven games last year with the Dallas Cowboys due to a knee injury, which could potentially shrink his market, but he is still likely to find a home in 2025.
4. Darius Slayton, New York Giants
2024 stat line: 50 catches, 770 yards, 4 TD
Darius Slayton—age 28—stands at 6'1", 198 pounds and despite not yet notching a 1,000-yard season, has remained consistent throughout his five-year NFL career.
Selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Slayton is a true X receiver who has eclipsed 700 receiving yards in four of his first five seasons in blue and white—despite some very inconsistent quarterback play.
While not the flashiest of players, Slayton has the tools to find more success elsewhere than he has in the Big Apple.
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Kansas City Chiefs
2024 stat line: 56 catches, 610 yards, 5 TD
After coming up just one game shy of his Super Bowl-winning goal, DeAndre Hopkins will hit free agency next month for the first time in his 12-year career.
While past his true prime—turning 33 by the time the 2025 NFL season starts—the three-time first team All-Pro can still bring add to a team. Coming off of a 1,000-yard, seven-touchdown season with the Titans in 2023, Hopkins was traded to Kansas City last October and went on to haul in 41 catches for 437 yards and four touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes.
Gone are the days of 1,500-yard, 10+ touchdown campaigns from Hopkins, but that doesn't mean he can't latch on to—and make an impact for—a contender in need of a veteran presence.
2. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
2024 stat line: 50 catches, 770 yards, 4 TD
Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs had logged six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons heading into 2024, and after being traded to the Houston Texans in April, was ready to make his mark once again alongside quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Unfortunately, his season was cut short in Houston following an ACL tear in late October—and the 31-year-old finished the campaign with just 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
While Diggs turns 32 next November, he's stayed relatively healthy throughout his career aside from last season's non-contact knee injury. That clean bill of health makes his presence on the open market intriguing. Much like the Buffalo Bills did for Josh Allen, a team could benefit greatly by pairing Diggs with a young quarterback looking to find his footing.
1. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2024 stat line: 50 catches, 576 yards, 5 TD
With Higgins now off the market, the top wide receiver in this free agent class is Chris Godwin.
Selected by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft, Godwin is a Super Bowl champion, a former second team All-Pro, and alongside Mike Evans, has been a top target for both Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay. He's notched 1,000-yard seasons in four of his last six seasons.
The bad news? Like many on this list, Godwin is coming off an injury heading into 2025. The 28-year-old underwent surgery last October after dislocating his ankle in Week 7 and missing the remainder of the season.
The good news? He's expected to be ready for the start of training camp.
On Tuesday, Godwin and the Buccaneers reportedly agreed to push the void date on his contract back to March 12—the final day of the league year—to give the two sides time to negotiate a new deal. An extension would add yet another wrinkle to the constantly shifting free agent market.