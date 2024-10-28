SI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Failed Hail Mary Resulted in a Devastating Injury

Stephen Douglas

Baker Mayfield throws a Hail Mary at the end of the Buccaneers loss to the Falcons.
Baker Mayfield throws a Hail Mary at the end of the Buccaneers loss to the Falcons. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders were not the only team to try a Hail Mary at the end of a game in Week 8. While Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown were able to connect for the win over the Chicago Bears, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not so lucky.

While wide receiver Rakim Jarrett caught the heave from Baker Mayfield, he did not come down inbounds so the pass was incomplete.

To make matters worse, you can see Jarrett and multiple Falcons defenders crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol officer with his back to the play.

Atlanta cornerback Mike Hughes tried to help the officer up, but he was clearly struggling to stand. Turns out the officer suffered a broken ankle, according to multiple outlets.

This is why you have to pay attention to the game. People on the sidelines can still get hurt when they're paying attention. If you've got your back to a Hail Mary, only bad things can happen. Just ask the Bears.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL