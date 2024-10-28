Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Failed Hail Mary Resulted in a Devastating Injury
The Washington Commanders were not the only team to try a Hail Mary at the end of a game in Week 8. While Jayden Daniels and Noah Brown were able to connect for the win over the Chicago Bears, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not so lucky.
While wide receiver Rakim Jarrett caught the heave from Baker Mayfield, he did not come down inbounds so the pass was incomplete.
To make matters worse, you can see Jarrett and multiple Falcons defenders crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol officer with his back to the play.
Atlanta cornerback Mike Hughes tried to help the officer up, but he was clearly struggling to stand. Turns out the officer suffered a broken ankle, according to multiple outlets.
This is why you have to pay attention to the game. People on the sidelines can still get hurt when they're paying attention. If you've got your back to a Hail Mary, only bad things can happen. Just ask the Bears.