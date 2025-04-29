Buccaneers Now Have Heaviest and Lightest Players In NFL History After Draft Weekend
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers etched themselves in NFL lore this weekend, as they're now rostering both the lightest and heaviest players in league history following the 2025 draft.
With their seventh-round pick (No. 235), the Bucs selected Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, who stands at 5'10" and weighs in at a league-low 154 pounds. Johnson played his final two collegiate seasons with the Ducks in Eugene, hauling in 169 passes for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Additionally, following Saturday's final round, Tampa signed Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson as an undrafted free agent. Watson measures in at 6'6" and an astounding 464 pounds—officially making him the heaviest player in NFL history. Over four seasons with the Gators, Watson tallied 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defensed, and a forced fumble.
Not only is there seven inches, but also a whopping 310 pounds between the two players—who now quite literally bookend the Buccaneers roster.
Just another unique storyline added to what was already an all-time NFL draft weekend.