Buccaneers to Place WR Jalen McMillan on IR to Start 2025 Season

Tampa Bay is already without receiver Chris Godwin as he recovers from an ankle surgery.

Buccaneers receiver Jalen McMillan suffered a "severely sprained neck" vs. the Steelers on Saturday.
The Buccaneers received unfortunate news regarding wide receiver Jalen McMillan on Tuesday. McMillan will start the 2025 season on the injured reserve list after suffering a “severely sprained neck" vs. the Steelers in Saturday's preseason game, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It's possible McMillan won't return to the field until after Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye week.

The receiver landed awkwardly on his head and neck region after making a catch in Saturday's game. He walked off the field on his own accord, but was sent to a local hospital. He flew home with the Buccaneers with a neck brace on. Todd Bowles noted on Tuesday that McMillan's injury is not "career-threatening."

McMillan is the second wide receiver projected to miss some time this season. Chris Godwin underwent ankle surgery, but is expected to return to the field sometime this season, likely earlier than McMillan at this rate.

The Buccaneers will now rely heavily on receivers Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka to start the season with both Godwin and McMillan set to miss some time.

McMillan is coming off his rookie season in which he caught 37 passes for 461 yards and eight touchdowns.

