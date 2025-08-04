Buccaneers Have Timeline in Mind for Chris Godwin's Return to Lineup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a timeline in mind for the return of veteran wide receiver Chris Godwin.
Godwin, who signed a new contract with the Buccaneers this offseason after testing free agency, is still rehabbing a dislocated ankle that he suffered last October.
Godwin, who has remained largely healthy throughout his career, spent the remainder of last season and this offseason recovering from the first major injury of his NFL career.
According to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Buccaneers aren't counting Godwin out for Week 1, but "believe there's a chance" that he could miss a couple games at the start of the season as he continues to get himself ready for his ninth year.
In eight seasons with Tampa Bay, Godwin has caught 579 passes for 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns.