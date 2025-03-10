Buccaneers Land Veteran Pass Rusher Haason Reddick on One-Year Deal
The Buccaneers are adding a proven veteran pass rusher into the fold.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract when free agency opens on Mar. 12, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Reddick will receive $12 million guaranteed as part of the agreement with the Bucs.
Reddick, an eight-year veteran, played in 10 games for the New York Jets last season, where he made 14 combined tackles, including two for loss, and made one sack. He is two seasons removed from notching an 11-sack campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Buccaneers are betting on the 30-year-old Reddick returning to form in 2025 on a "prove it" one-year contract.
