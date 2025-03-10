SI

Buccaneers Land Veteran Pass Rusher Haason Reddick on One-Year Deal

The Buccaneers are adding a proven veteran pass rusher into the fold.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick in free agency.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick in free agency.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will sign veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick to a one-year, $14 million contract when free agency opens on Mar. 12, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reddick will receive $12 million guaranteed as part of the agreement with the Bucs.

Reddick, an eight-year veteran, played in 10 games for the New York Jets last season, where he made 14 combined tackles, including two for loss, and made one sack. He is two seasons removed from notching an 11-sack campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Buccaneers are betting on the 30-year-old Reddick returning to form in 2025 on a "prove it" one-year contract.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

