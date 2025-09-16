Tampa Bay Posts Perfect One-Word Clapback After Baker Mayfield's Game-Winning Drive
It could have easily sunk the Bucs.
Texans running back Nick Chubb ran in a go-ahead 25-yard touchdown with just two minutes left in the game, affording Houston a nice five-point buffer as the ball went back into the hands of Tampa Bay.
In hindsight, the Texans will regret affording Bucs QB Baker Mayfield that much time, considering he then led his team on a game-winning drive on the ensuing possession. But Houston certainly didn't know what was about to happen, just as the NFL's social media team was unaware when they posed the following question in a tweet:
"Can Baker and the Bucs pull off a comeback with under a minute to go?"
Less than an hour later, we all know the answer to that one.
Once the win was secured, the Bucs' social media team astutely clapped back at/replied to the league's poorly aged question, tapping out a simple-but-effective "Yes" in response.
Take a look at that funny reaction below:
The game-winning touchdown came on a two-yard run from Rachaad White. The Bucs then failed on their two-point conversion attempt, though it ultimately wouldn't matter.
Mayfield, the hero of the night, finished with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns. The Bucs are now 2-0 on the year, while the Texans fall to 0-2 after their 20-19 loss.