4 potential landing spots in free agency for Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely be forced to make some tough decisions this offseason as the franchise tries to position itself for another NFC South Championship and playoff run. The Buccaneers are coming off a disappointing Wild Card loss to the Washington Commanders and saw offensive coordinator Liam Coen depart to be the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
These are just the beginning of the changes for Tampa Bay with free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft on the horizon. One of the bigger moves coming down the pipe is the Buccaneers' pursuit to keep star wide receiver Chris Godwin in pewter and red.
Godwin is up for free agency after his three-year/$60 million extension with the franchise expired at the conclusion of the season. The Buccaneers have already franchise tagged the veteran twice during his professional career and doing so a third time would prove to be very costly.
Earlier this week, Tampa Bay and Godwin did agree to move the void date of his contract to the final day of the league year on March 12. So there is at least some traction between the two parties as they explore ways for him to remain with the team despite a tough cap situation.
After all, Godwin has spent all eight of his seasons at the professional level with the Buccaneers after being drafted by the franchise in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named First-Team All-Pro in 2019 and was a starter in the Buccaneers' run to a victory in Super Bowl LV.
This past season, Godwin caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns. He had two games of 100+ yards, including 11 catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's 51-27 victory against New Orleans on October 13.
If Godwin was forced to depart from the Buccaneers to enter free agency, where could he end up? CBS Sports's Jared Dubin recently identified four teams that could make sense for the soon-to-be 29-year-old.
New England Patriots
The Patriots are looking to continue building around young quarterback Drake Maye under new head coach Mike Vrabel. Maye had a decent rookie campaign and a reliable target like Godwin might be useful in his development over the coming season.
"Drake Maye had a strong debut season despite working with one of the worst supporting casts in the NFL. Give him an option like Godwin and he could take things to another level. The Pats have plenty of cap room to make something like this happen," Dubin wrote.
Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders were the surprise of the league behind rookie star quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders made a run to the NFC Championship in what was their most successful season in decades. Godwin would be a nice complementary piece alongside Terry McLaurin to aid Daniels and an explosive offensive moving forward.
"Throwing Godwin into the mix could send Daniels into the stratosphere, and like New England, Washington has more than enough money available to make it a reality," Dubin wrote.
Tennessee Titans
The Tennessee Titans are exploring selecting a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. If they invest in a signal-caller, finding a consistent target who can act as a safety blanket would be an important goal. Godwin, when healthy, is as reliable as they come.
"This is one of those "if the Titans plan to draft a quarterback" things. You don't want Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders throwing to Calvin Ridley and a bunch of question marks," Dubin wrote.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are another franchise with some not-too-easy decisions to make. Los Angeles could move on from standout wide receiver Cooper Kupp and would need a replacement across from Puka Nacuaa. Godwin is versatile and his fit into Sean McVay's offense is certainly intriguing.
"This especially makes sense if the Rams indeed cut ties with Cooper Kupp, which it seems like is going to be the case. Pair Godwin -- who does a lot of the same things as Kupp but is three years younger -- with Puka Nacua and you have the same kind of receiver duo for Matthew Stafford that has led him to a lot of success," Dubin wrote.
Who Do The Buccaneers Have Under Contract At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Mike Evans, 11th year
Marquez Callaway, 5th year
Trey Palmer, 3rd year
Rakim Jarrett, 3rd year
Ryan Miller, 3rd year
Dennis Houston, 3rd year
Jalen McMillan, 2nd year
Kameron Johnson, 2nd year
Tanner Knue, 2nd year
