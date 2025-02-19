Tristan Wirfs reveals what former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady is really like behind the scenes
The 2024 NFL season is over as the Philadelphia Eagles captured a superb 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a 10-7 finish in their second season without Tom Brady, who retired before the 2023 season.
Baker Mayfield continues to be a solid successor to Brady as he posted his second-straight career season. The Oklahoma product has the benefit of a stout offensive line, led by superstar Tristan Wirfs, who happened to block for Brady through the first three years of his career.
While Wirfs had the pressure of blocking for a signal-caller like Brady as a rookie, he also had the pleasure of sharing the field with the greatest NFL player of all time.
What was Brady like behind the scenes, though? Wirfs opened up about that in a recent appearance on "The Pivot" podcast.
"It was great," Wirfs said. "My one goal coming in was, don't let him yell at you. Don't make him mad. And he never did. I'll say this, he never yelled at me directly, he did yell at us as an o-line. I was like, 'That doesn't count.' But, no, Tom was awesome. I love him to death."
Wirfs, as a rookie, was able to win a Super Bowl with Brady under center, which came as he was playing right tackle. He has since moved to left tackle and blocks Mayfield's blind side, and he does so remarkably well.
The Buccaneers offensive lineman has been fortunate to play with a legend like Brady then a tone-setter and remarkable personality like Mayfield while enjoying an impressive, young career.
