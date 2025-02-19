Buccaneers and Chris Godwin could be closer to deal with new development
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now getting focused on how to construct their 2025 roster as they look to build upon the success they have seen in the past two seasons. In 2024, the Bucs didn't quite have a full roster of players that allowed them to do what they set out to, and that eventually led to a quick playoff exit after winning the NFC South for a fourth consecutive season.
This offseason, the Buccaneers likely will want to pay heavy attention to the defensive side of the ball, as they could use some help at all three levels. While the offense is in a great spot, some decisions need to be made regarding their unrestricted free agents. One of those free agents who could be on his way to a new home in 2025 is veteran standout wideout Chris Godwin.
Godwin has been through a lot in his eight years in the league, from being one of the most reliable wide receivers in the NFL to suffering two serious injuries in four seasons. The Bucs likely would want to keep Godwin on their roster for the foreseeable future, but it will be up to the two sides to reach an agreement.
However, while everyone speculates about what will happen with Godwin, it appears that the Bucs' front office is doing its due diligence in getting a deal done with their savvy vet, as both sides have agreed to move the void date of his current contract to the final day of the league year, March 12th. That will buy some time in reaching an agreement that would also be cap efficient, as voiding Godwin's current contract would trigger a dead cap hit of $18 million.
This is positive news for Buccaneers fans, as many want Godwin back in the pewter and red for the rest of his career. Before Godwin's dislocated ankle midway through the 2024 season, he was on pace for the best season of his career, leading the league in receptions at the time and a top-five wideout in other key statistical categories.
Godwin may not be the spry, young and athletic player that he used to be, but he is still one of the most reliable players in the league. He fully understands where to sit down in coverage, the yardage to go, sure route running ability, and a character to match. Baker Mayfield, in his two seasons as a Buccaneer, quickly identified Godwin as his go-to guy on third downs and when the situation demanded a big play the most, so getting the two back together would be a win for the franchise if the Bucs and Godwin's camp can come to a mutual agreement on his value moving forward.
