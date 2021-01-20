Bucs vs. Packers: NFC Championship Wednesday Injury Report

The latest on the injury front for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers have released their Wednesday injury reports ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians shared on Wednesday morning that the team conducted a walkthrough practice to start the week, making the report an estimation. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) was listed as a non-participant and Arians described him as "day-to-day" after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

Wide receivers Mike Evans (knee) and Chris Godwin (quadriceps), running back Ronald Jones II (quad/finger), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad/ankle), and safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) were limited. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul had his regularly scheduled practice off. Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) and guard Ali Marpet (pectoral) were full participants.

Linebacker Kevin Minter was also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier on Wednesday.

At this point in the season, Arians considers this many bumps and bruises as normal, and he doesn't anticipate any defensive players on the injury report missing the game. Brown appears to carry the most concern as Evan, Jones, and Godwin played through the same injuries last week against New Orleans.

Green Bay lists running backs A.J. Dillon (quad) and Jamaal Williams (ankle), wide receivers Allen Lazard (wrist/back) and Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/ankle), tight ends Marcedes Lewis (knee) and Rick Wagner (knee), defensive lineman Kingsley Keke (concussion), linebackers Krys Barnes (thumb) and Za'Darius Smith (thumb), and kicker Mason Crosby (shoulder) as limited. Safety Will Redmond (knee) was a full participant.