Buccaneers Rule Out Offensive Starter Ahead of Dallas Cowboys Matchup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without their starting tight end on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton was doubtful heading into the weekend in Week 16 with a knee injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers, but his appearance at practice on Friday made it seem as if he was in play — head coach Todd Bowles also called it a "game-time decision." A decision seems to have been made before then, however, as the Bucs ruled Otton out on Saturday ahead of their game against Dallas.
With Otton unable to go, tight end Payne Durham is the natural replacement for Otton. Durham is a second-year tight end who has so far only caught two passes for 34 yards. The Bucs could also have tight end Devin Culp active, their seventh-round rookie draft pick out of Washington.
Additionally, the Buccaneers have elevated punter Jack Browning from the practice squad. The elevation is the last he can have before he must be signed to the active roster.
READ MORE: Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Cowboys
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With