Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
Sometimes, on Hollywood's silver screen, the bad guy wins. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved it on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The empire struck back on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, as the Buccaneers shelled the Chargers 40-17. The Bucs not only moved to 8-6 on the year on their fourth-straight victory, but they also maintain their grip on the NFC South as they head to Dallas next week to play the Cowboys.
Tampa Bay wasted no time coming out. They started the game off with a seven-play drive that ended with quarterback Baker Mayfield finding a wide-open Jalen McMillan for an easy 26-yard score, going up 7-0. The Chargers came right back, driving down the field and delivering a seven-yard strike to wideout Ladd McConkey to even the score at SoFi Stadium. The first quarter ended as the Bucs drove down the field on the ensuing drive.
Tampa Bay got to the seven-yard line with a 1st & Goal, but they were unable to punch it in against a staunch Chargers defense and kicked. The Chargers did the same on their next drive, stalling out near midfield and hitting a 41-yard field goal to tie. Baker Mayfield unfortunately threw an interception on the first play of the ensuing drive, and the Chargers returned that ball to the 27 and then punched it in for a score on a Quentin Johnson touchdown, bringing it to 17-10. The wheels began to fall off for Tampa Bay, as running back Rachaad White fumbled the football and the Chargers got another turnover. Tampa Bay managed to stop the Chargers on the ensuing drive, so they had the ball with 4 minutes left in the second half. Tampa Bay got down to the red zone on their drive, but kicked a field goal once again, so the two teams entered the second half 17-13.
The Chargers went three-and-out to start the third quarter, and the Bucs struck immediately with a huge 57-yard touchdown to Mike Evans. The Chargers punted again, and with the help of a 54-yard run by Bucky Irving to start the drive, the Bucs kicked another field goal to go up 23-17. Justin Herbert threw just his second INT all year on an errant deep ball that Jamel Dean scooped up, so the Bucs got the ball back yet again —and this time, they made it count. Mayfield hit Mike Evans with a 35-yard laser to score, putting Tampa Bay up 30-17.
The fourth quarter began with the Chargers driving, but a turnover on downs at the 34 gave Tampa Bay the ball back. The Bucs punished them for it, scoring another touchdown via a Rachaad White pass to go up a staggering 37-17.
The Buccaneers added a late field to score 40+ points for the second time this season and finished off the Chargers with a 40-17 victory.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles' Son Enters Transfer Portal from Georgia Bulldogs
• Buccaneers Post-College Football Regular Season Mock Draft Round-Up