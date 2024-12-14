Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
With the 2024 NFL regular season winding down, it's reasonable to start discussing who the best teams really are. With the playoffs just around the corner, it's natural for this sort of discourse to capture headlines in December. And no matter who you ask, it seems almost unanimous that the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are three of the very best teams in the league. Elite contenders, if you will.
So what do each of those teams have in common?
For starters, they all have dynamic talents on both sides of the ball. They all have above-average quarterback play. And they've all proven to have the ability to win games with either defense or offense. But there's something else they have in common, too. They've each faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at some point this season.
And each time, the Buccaneers proved they belonged.
Not only that, but the Bucs won two out of three of those games, with their only loss coming at the hands of the Chiefs who needed a late score to get the job done.
Almost losing to the Chiefs doesn't count for much. Especially in a year where nearly every one of their 12 wins have come in one-score games. But beating the two best teams in the NFC, the Lions and Eagles, certainly does. Especially when you consider how dominant both of those teams have been this season.
The problem is, the Bucs haven't looked like the same team when they've faced off against lesser competition — at least compared to the aforementioned contenders. An early season loss to the Broncos and two losses to the Falcons, where they were absolutely torched on defense, represent some of the team's worst performances of the season.
The Eagles, Lions and Chiefs aren't the only teams deserving of 'elite team' status, though. The Buffalo Bills and maybe even the Baltimore Ravens should be considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season. Although the Bucs lost to the Ravens at home, they played them tough despite losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury during the game. Tampa Bay also nearly beat the San Francisco 49ers with Christian McCaffrey in the lineup, but ultimately lost on a last-second field goal.
When reflecting on their season so far, you'll realize that the Bucs have actually put together some of their worst performances against teams they still beat. Several of these games have taken place in recent weeks, including a miraculous OT victory in Carolina that wouldn't have happened if not for Anthony Nelson forcing a fumble with the Panthers deep in Tampa Bay territory with a chance to win the game.
Last weekend, even though the Bucs did beat the Raiders by a score of 28-13, that score isn't reflective of their overall performance. Tampa Bay squandered an early lead to allow the Raiders back into the game, and they completely fell apart in both the second and third quarters.
We aren't providing any new information or revelations in this article — simply shining a light on the fact that the Buccaneers have looked their best when playing some of the best teams the NFL has to offer. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to be more consistent, regardless of the competition they are facing. In the games they've looked their best, they've gotten consistent play from their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, to go with acceptable execution on defense.
Because of their inconsistent play this season, the Bucs are in a dogfight for the NFC South with an Atlanta Falcons team that's lost four games in a row. If Tampa Bay hopes to extend their streak of NFC South Division titles to four consecutive years, they're going to need to win at least three out of four of their final games.
Whether it's a game vs. a legitimate opponent like the L.A. Chargers this weekend, or a matchup vs. a disheveled Saints team in the final week of the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to prove they can play efficient football on both sides of the ball. If not? They won't stand a chance at advancing in the postseason, even if they manage to make their way there.
