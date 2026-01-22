Buccaneers Set To Hire Division Rival’s Offensive Coordinator In Big Staff Move

It was a long 2025 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Losing the NFC South and missing the playoffs made clear that the Bucs needed major change this offseason, and it began with head coach Todd Bowles retaining his job while announcing a slew of staff firings that included offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard.

Tampa Bay interviewed plenty of worthy candidates for their open OC position, including Todd Monken, Brian Callahan, and Mike McDaniel. Still, they ultimately found their man as it was announced that they would be hiring former Atlanta Falcons' offensive coordinator Zac Robinson in the same role.

As reported by Ian Rapoport, Robinson will be bringing along senior offensive assistant Ken Zampese and passing game coordinator TJ Yates to join his staff. At the same time, it is also expected that he will retain offensive line coach Kevin Carberry.

Robinson Trading Places in the NFC South

Robinson worked his way to an OC position with the Falcons through the Sean McVay system with the Los Angeles Rams in a multitude of roles, including during the six weeks when Baker Mayfield joined the Rams at the end of the 2022 season, which turned his career around.

Robinson hit the ground running in Atlanta, leading their offense in 2024 to one of the top units in the league, ranking 13th in scoring, sixth in total offense, 10th in the run game, fifth in passing, 17th on third down, 20th in red zone, seventh in sack percentage, and 29th in interception percentage.

Robinson's start as an OC was great with the Falcons, albeit with some improvements needed, but things fell off a bit in 2025, with a major issue being injured quarterbacks, missed time by star players like Drake London, and a lack of elite skill players outside of London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. Over his two seasons with the Falcons, Robinson went 3-1 against the Buccaneers.

While there is concern with Robinson, he will bring that continuity from the McVay tree to Tampa, and his ties with Mayfield and general manager Jason Licht should only help his immersion with the Bucs.

Robinson ran a lot of pistol this season with the Falcons, which is an interesting wrinkle, but that likely came out of circumstance given his options. It will be important to pay attention to how Robinson works things out during offseason practices, as Mayfield has played primarily from under center.

With all that being said, Robinson will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with the Buccaneers' offensive attack featuring Mike Evans (potentially), Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Bucky Irving, and Tez Johnson, and he could even pull some guys from free agency to add to the mix like soon-to-be free Falcons' free agents Tyler Allgeier and Kyle Pitts.

