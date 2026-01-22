Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles 'Very Impressed' with New OC Zac Robinson

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to elevate their offense once they decided to fire Josh Grizzard after just one season as the offensive play caller, and while it wasn't a home run hire, they landed on former Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson.

A product of the Sean McVay tree, Robinson has a great relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who pushed for Robinson to become the next Bucs OC from their short time together in Los Angeles for the Rams.

Robinson was able to impress the Buccaneers' brass enough during his second interview in person that they had to call him at the airport to not let him leave Tampa Bay without a contract in hand. He is now set up to lead a talented offensive depth chart back to glory if he can take advantage of it, and head coach Todd Bowles believes he has a great plan in place to do so.

A "Bright Offensive Mind"

"We are excited to welcome Zac Robinson as our next offensive coordinator," Bowles said in a press release. "Zac is one of the bright offensive minds in our game, and during the interview process, I was very impressed with his plan for getting the most out of the talent we have on that side of the ball. He has a very good understanding of the strengths of our top offensive players from his time in the division the past two years and I am very confident in his ability to teach and develop our young players."

Bowles' words breed some excitement among Bucs' fans, even with some still teetering on the line on whether they like the hire or not. Showing his utmost respect for what he has accomplished while hinting at what was discussed and the following excitement from it, Bowles believes that Robinson is the right guy to help turn the offense back around.

There will be some adjustments that will obviously take place, but with what we saw Robinson do with the likes of Drake London, Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts and a turnstile at quarterback with either Michael Penix Jr. or Kirk Cousins, one can only wonder what he will be able to accomplish with the Bucs' offensive roster.

