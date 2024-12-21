Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their final primetime matchup of the season, a Sunday Night Football clash against the Dallas Cowboys. History hasn't been kind to the Bucs when they face the Cowboys — however, this isn't one of the Dallas teams to be feared. Injuries and just bad football have plagued this team all season and a 12-5 record from last year has turned into a 6-8 one this year.
Although the Cowboys have struggled they still boast plenty of talent on both sides of the ball that could give the Bucs trouble on Sunday Night. However, the Bucs are playing their best football right now on both sides of the ball and look like a team that no one wants to face.
Top Players On Offense
WR CeeDee Lamb
Lamb is having a down season by his standards, but he's still over 1,000 yards on the year and closing in on 100 receptions. Lamb wins in a variety of ways with precisie route running, his ability to high-point the ball in contested catch situations and jamming corners off the snap to get an advantage. Dallas will line Lamb up all over the field creating mismatches he can exploit. He's a dangerous threat after the catch, with 500 of his 1,089 yards coming after making the grab.
RB Rico Dowdle
Dowdle is coming off of three straight games of 100-yard plus rushing since the Cowboys made him his starter. The fourth-year back is averaging 5.0 yards per carry and uses excellent vision to exploit gaps in the defense. His versatility as a pass catcher allows him to make plays in the receiving game where he's racked up 33 receptions for 205 yards and three scores. On the season, he's rushed for 880 yards but scored just one touchdown.
TE Jake Ferguson
Ferguson has been the Cowboys' de facto No. 2 receiver with Brandin Cooks missing half of the season and no one else stepping up behind Lamb. While he is second on the team in receptions, Ferguson has yet to find the end zone this season. The 6'5" tight end is a string route runner and more than half of his yards this season have come after the catch, showcasing his ability as a ball carrier. Though he's improved as a blocker, it's not his forte. Ferguson has 48 receptions for 424 yards this season, averaging 8.8 yards per catch.
Top Players On Defense
DE Micah Parsons
Parson is a game wrecker, point blank. He has the ability to disrupt from anywhere on the field and is a player teams need to have a plan for. Parsons has incredible speed for a man his size and he boasts the power to match. His first step is something to be feared and he pairs it with an excellent bend to get around the outside. He's also a menace, as a run defender as well and can stop running back in their tracks before they find the line of scrimmage. Parsons has 60 pressures and 8.5 sacks and that's with missing four games. As Bucs head coach Todd Bowles aptly said, "he's a pain in the ass."
LB Eric Kendricks
Kendricks has been playing great ball for the Cowboys this season and leads the team in tackles with 124 on the year. He's been a playmaker with three sacks and three forced fumbles and reeled in two interceptions. Kendricks has a total understanding of the game leading to a high football IQ and is exceptional in coverage. He plays with great instincts and his versatility allows him to lineup in various spots on the field.
DB Jourdan Lewis
Lewis has been one of Dallas' best corners this season after inking a one-year deal to return to the team. Lining up in the slot, Lewis has been a stout defender in coverage, especially when asked to play man-to-man defense. His stickiness to hang with receivers crossing the field has been a strong attribute of his and has earned him a 77.0 coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.
Final Thoughts
Most of the Cowboys' talented roster has ended up on injured reserves at some point or another this season. Highlighted by quarterback Dak Prescott, others on injured reserve include All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, edge rusher Sam Williams, All-Pro guard Zach Martin, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence, while All-Pro corner DaRon Bland has missed most of the season.
The Bucs have had their own share of injuries and have overcome them, but unfortunately for Dallas, that hasn't been the case. The Bucs are treating every game left on their schedule like a playoff game, whereas the Cowboys will know prior to kickoff whether their season is essentially over or not. Tampa Bay has been clicking on all cylinders, and even with a good group of playmakers still standing for the Cowboys, the Buccaneers should prove to be too much for them when they face off on Sunday Night Football.
