3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sure made it difficult on themselves in the second quarter of their Week 15 game after jumping out to an early lead over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they regrouped in the second half and imposed their will over the Chargers, scoring 27 unanswered points.
Baker Mayfield directed a four-touchdown performance while the Bucs rushing attack went over 200 yards on the day finishing with 223 yards total on the ground. The 40-17 win gives the Bucs some breathing room in their pursuit of a fourth straight division title and a fifth consecutive playoff appearance. With three games remaining against teams under .500, the Buccaneers have the inside track to the NFC South if they can continue their level of play.
On a day when the defense was short-handed and dealing with numerous injuries to the defensive backfield, they stepped up in the second half, making enough plays to help win the game. The offensive line took over in the second half and the Bucs rolled to victory. See who shined and who struggled in the Bucs' 40-17 win over the Chargers.
3 Up
WR Jalen McMillan
McMillan had two big plays on the Bucs' opening drive. On the drive's second play, he came up with a 19-yard catch to move the chains before hauling in a 26-yard touchdown to put the first point of the day on the board and give the Buccaneers an early lead. On the Bucs' second drive, McMillan came down with a huge 21-yard catch to move the chains on 3rd & 12. McMillan cooled off in the second half and had a tough unsportsmanlike conduct penalty knocking the Bucs out of a fourth and go-for-it situation, but his impact was felt all game.
LB Lavonte David
David made a huge play on the Chargers' second drive with an 11-yard sack on Justin Herbert stalling out a promising drive. He logged his second sack of the day in the fourth quarter, dropping Herbert for nine yards. On his way to finishing the day with 12 total tackles, he had several stuffs for no gain. David went over 100 tackles on the season for the eleventh time in his career.
WR Mike Evans
Evans came into the game needing 410 yards to reach 1,000 yards on the year and showed out in his pursuit of his eleventh consecutive season reaching the number.
In the first half, he came up with several clutch plays to move the chains but really made his presence felt in the third quarter. On 2nd & 13 on the Bucs' first possession of the half, Evans broke free for a 57-yard touchdown, putting the Buccaneers back on top and putting him over the century mark for the day. Evans wasn't done though. In the third quarter, the future Hall of Famer broke free on a 35-yard touchdown catch on 3rd & 12 to put the Bucs firmly ahead of the Chargers. In the fourth quarter needing a first down on 3rd & 3, Evans came down with a 23-yard catch to put him up over 150 yards on the day. Evans finished the day with nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores. He now needs 251 over the final three games to eclipse 1,000 yards on the season.
3 Down
S Kaevon Merriweather
The Chargers took advantage of Merriweather all game, starting on their first drive hitting Ladd McConkey for a touchdown on their opening drive. On Los Angeles' second drive of the game, Merriweather was out of position on a 31-yard catch and run by backup tight end Stone Smartt. Merriweather did have a big fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to ice the game for the Bucs.
C Graham Barton
Barton struggled with Chargers defensive tackle Poona Ford all game long. While he opened up some solid rushing lanes, he also picked up two crucial holding calls to bring big plays that would've been first downs back.
Second Quarter Struggles
The Bucs' second-quarter woes continued against the Chargers. They turned the ball over twice, the first coming on a Baker Mayfield interception to give the Chargers a short field. Three plays later, the Chargers took a 17-10 lead. The second turnover came on a forced fumble by Joey Bosa on Rachaad White. However, this time the Bucs held the Chargers out of range of points after a Lavonte David sack set them back and out of field goal range and the Bucs defense stepped up. The Bucs would regroup after halftime to score 27 unanswered points to win the game 40-17.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles' Son Enters Transfer Portal from Georgia Bulldogs
• Buccaneers Post-College Football Regular Season Mock Draft Round-Up