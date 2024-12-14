Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been gifted with a lot of great receiving threats over the years.
In New England, he played with a slew of reliable targets like Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and more. And in Tampa Bay, he had perhaps the best corps of his career with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown roaming the field. There isn't much more he could ask for, but of course, that's no fun, is it?
Brady, now a commentator on FOX, was asked which NFL wideout he'd want to throw to the most right now, and he made a good pick — he selected Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson, a three-time All-Pro.
"I'm saying Justin Jefferson," Brady said. "He can do everything from any spot on the field... he's a ridiculous player. [Jefferson] reminds me so much of my former teammate and Viking Randy Moss. So if it comes down to choosing only one, he would be the one right now."
Year in and year out, Jefferson produces. He's so far accrued 1,170 yards and seven touchdowns with Sam Darnold throwing him the football, and that production has helped the Vikings to an 11-2 record. He's one of (if not the) best receivers in the NFL, and he'd surely love to catch a few passes from Tom Brady himself.
Brady's next game as an announcer will be when the Steelers and Eagles face off in Week 15, while Jefferson and the Vikings will go head-to-head with the Chicago Bears.
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers Post-College Football Regular Season Mock Draft Round-Up
• Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Chargers
• Could Buccaneers Make Move For Pro Bowl Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr.?
• Buccaneers Value Skyrockets as One of World's Most Valuable Sports Teams