Bucs Center Robert Hainsey Follows Liam Coen, Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Jags

Hainsey will fortify the interior offensive line for the Jaguars.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey has agreed to a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The new contract for Hainsey will earn him $13 million guaranteed, and will reunite him in Jacksonville with former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The four-year veteran out of Notre Dame will replace Mitch Morse, who retired prior to the start of free agency. He will fortify the interior offensive line for Jacksonville and provides a serviceable replacement for Morse.

