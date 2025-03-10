Bucs Center Robert Hainsey Follows Liam Coen, Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Jags
Hainsey will fortify the interior offensive line for the Jaguars.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Robert Hainsey, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The new contract for Hainsey will earn him $13 million guaranteed, and will reunite him in Jacksonville with former Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen.
The four-year veteran out of Notre Dame will replace Mitch Morse, who retired prior to the start of free agency. He will fortify the interior offensive line for Jacksonville and provides a serviceable replacement for Morse.
