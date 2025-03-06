SI

Jaguars Center Mitch Morse Announces Retirement

Morse started 143 games over his 10-year career and made one Pro Bowl.

Mike McDaniel

Jaguars center Mitch Morse is retiring after his 10-year career.
Jaguars center Mitch Morse is retiring after his 10-year career. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse has announced his retirement after a 10-year career.

The 32-year-old Morse retires after starting 143 games over 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jaguars. He made one Pro Bowl in 2022.

"The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and of the field," Morse wrote. "Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for 10 unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement."

The Jaguars are now in the market for a new starting center after Morse started all 17 games last season in his only year with the franchise.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL