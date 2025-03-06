Jaguars Center Mitch Morse Announces Retirement
Jacksonville Jaguars center Mitch Morse has announced his retirement after a 10-year career.
The 32-year-old Morse retires after starting 143 games over 10 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jaguars. He made one Pro Bowl in 2022.
"The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and of the field," Morse wrote. "Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly. I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for 10 unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey. I look forward to spending more time with them as I navigate retirement."
The Jaguars are now in the market for a new starting center after Morse started all 17 games last season in his only year with the franchise.