Bucs Coach Todd Bowles Addresses Shilo Sanders's Preseason Punch
Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday night's preseason game vs. the Bills after he got into a hand-fight with Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson, resulting in Sanders throwing a punch at Davidson. This occurred in the second quarter.
Sanders is competing for a roster spot, so his actions on Saturday will likely not help his case.
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles addressed Sanders's punch in his post-game press conference, calling his actions "inexcusable."
"You can't throw punches in this league," Bowles said, via the team's website. "That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. Gotta grow from that."
Bowles didn't note if the team plans to punish Sanders in any way after the punch. He also didn't give an update on Sanders's chances of making the 53-man roster. The final roster will be decided by Tuesday, Aug. 26.