Bucs Safety Shilo Sanders Ejected for Throwing Punch in Final Roster Audition
Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is in a battle for a roster spot, so his actions in the second quarter of Saturday night's final preseason game against the Bills could certainly impact things as the coaching staff makes a decision on his stance with the team in the coming days.
Sanders was ejected in the second quarter after hand-fighting with Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson turned into Sanders throwing a punch at the veteran out of frustration.
The Colorado product was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was dismissed from the contest. That is certainly not what you want to do when you're on tenuous ground to make the team.
Sanders's brother Shedeur had a rough day of his own in his final audition for the Browns. The status of either player making an NFL roster is up in the air heading into the final weeks of training camp.