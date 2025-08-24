SI

Bucs Safety Shilo Sanders Ejected for Throwing Punch in Final Roster Audition

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders threw a punch in the second quarter of Saturday night's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.
Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is in a battle for a roster spot, so his actions in the second quarter of Saturday night's final preseason game against the Bills could certainly impact things as the coaching staff makes a decision on his stance with the team in the coming days.

Sanders was ejected in the second quarter after hand-fighting with Buffalo tight end Zach Davidson turned into Sanders throwing a punch at the veteran out of frustration.

The Colorado product was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was dismissed from the contest. That is certainly not what you want to do when you're on tenuous ground to make the team.

Sanders's brother Shedeur had a rough day of his own in his final audition for the Browns. The status of either player making an NFL roster is up in the air heading into the final weeks of training camp.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

