Bucs to Activate WR Chris Godwin From PUP List
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will be activated from the Personally Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and will be a member of the 53-man roster to start the season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Godwin, who continues to recover from a dislocated ankle suffered last October, is going to begin his ramp up process for games, but is not expected to immediately play. The plan remains for Godwin to return by October.
Godwin tested free agency this offseason but ultimately decided to return to the Bucs on a three-year, $66 million deal that included $44 million guaranteed. Godwin was on pace last season for a fourth-straight 1,000-yard receiving season before getting hurt.
He finished the year with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five scores in five games.