Bucs OT Roasted Seahawks Fan That Tried Heckling Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs roasted the fan that chirped at Baker Mayfield.

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs had a funny perspective on the Seahawks fan that heckled Baker Mayfield.
/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Before the Buccaneers took the field to face the Seahawks last Sunday, a Seattle fan heckled quarterback Baker Mayfield in the tunnel. Mayfield trash-talked back at the fan, and even came back after the Buccaneers earned the win to get the last laugh.

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs indicated Thursday that "apparently" the fan bought season tickets for the Seahawks after winning the lottery. They were warned that the fan would chirp at them beforehand, but Wirfs was less than impressed with his trash-talking.

"His material was f—ing s—, sorry, pardon my language," Wirfs told reporters. "It was brutal. If you're gonna be a heckler, you've gotta step your game up. Baker just kind of let him know that and it was pretty cool, pretty cool. I was laughing, I was like, 'You're just poking a bear.' Because he wasn't saying anything, he was just getting ready for the game and then fired back at him and I'm like, 'Holy cow, there we go.'

"That guy just wasn't very good at it," Wirfs added. "That's his whole spiel, that's his whole M.O. and he just sucked at it."

While Mayfield has proven to be a great trash-talker, this time, the comments from Wirfs seemed even more brutal for that Seahawks fan.

