Chris Godwin Injury Update: Buccaneers Star Takes Important Step Towards Return

The Bucs veteran is expected to practice on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will practice on Thursday.
Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin is set to practice on Thursday for the first time since dislocating his ankle last season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Godwin will be limited at practice, and he is still weeks away from a return, but he is beginning to ramp up his football activity. Godwin underwent a second surgery recently to fix some of the hardware stabilizing his ankle, according to Rapoport, which is a procedure that has likely sped up his return timeline. The Buccaneers are hopeful that Godwin can return by Week 5 or 6.

Godwin signed a new three-year, $66 million deal this offseason that includes $44 million guaranteed to secure the veteran's return to Tampa Bay. Godwin was heavily pursued in free agency, but ultimately valued the comfort of returning to the Buccaneers, the only franchise he's ever played for.

