Buffalo Bills Star Linebacker Matt Milano Out Indefinitely With Torn Bicep
Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano tore his bicep and will need surgery, the team announced on Thursday.
"It's unfortunate news regarding Matt Milano's bicep injury," coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday. "He's a resilient person and we're all here to support him."
Milano will undergo surgery immediately with hopes to return later this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the expectation is that Milano may not be back until December.
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matt Judon tore his bicep in the fourth game of the season with the New England Patriots last year and missed the remainder of the season. Given that this injury happened to Milano about a month earlier than Judon's did last year, it's reasonable for Milano to be back late in the year if all goes well with rehab.
This is the second significant injury in as many seasons for the 30-year-old Milano. He only played in five games last season with the Bills due to a broken leg. In his last season of full health in 2022, he made his first Pro Bowl after accumulating 99 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.