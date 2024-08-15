SI

Buffalo Bills Star Linebacker Matt Milano Out Indefinitely With Torn Bicep

The Pro Bowl linebacker will undergo surgery in hopes of returning this season.

Mike McDaniel

Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second quarter of an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports / Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano tore his bicep and will need surgery, the team announced on Thursday.

"It's unfortunate news regarding Matt Milano's bicep injury," coach Sean McDermott said on Thursday. "He's a resilient person and we're all here to support him."

Milano will undergo surgery immediately with hopes to return later this season. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the expectation is that Milano may not be back until December.

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matt Judon tore his bicep in the fourth game of the season with the New England Patriots last year and missed the remainder of the season. Given that this injury happened to Milano about a month earlier than Judon's did last year, it's reasonable for Milano to be back late in the year if all goes well with rehab.

This is the second significant injury in as many seasons for the 30-year-old Milano. He only played in five games last season with the Bills due to a broken leg. In his last season of full health in 2022, he made his first Pro Bowl after accumulating 99 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

