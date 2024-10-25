SI

Byron Young Had the Perfect Joke About His Uncalled Face-Mask Penalty

Instead of 15-yards, he got two points.

Stephen Douglas

What’s the opposite of celebrating?
What’s the opposite of celebrating? / NFL
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on Thursday night. The Vikings had a chance to drive down the field and tie the game in the final two minutes, but Sam Darnold was sacked by Byron Young for a safety that effectively ended any chance at a Minnesota comeback.

As covered previously, Young appeared to get away with a teensy bit of a face mask that the officials somehow didn't see.

And Young knew it immediately which is why instead of celebrating, he grabbed his own helmet, expecting flags to fly and coaches to be upset.

Or so we thought! Young quote-tweeted a post on X this morning showing him holding his helmet after the play and explained that he was actually just covering his ears because it was so loud in the stadium.

This is an incredibly rare case of a good tweet. Maybe Sam Darnold can read it and laugh someday.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL