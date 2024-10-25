Byron Young Had the Perfect Joke About His Uncalled Face-Mask Penalty
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-20 on Thursday night. The Vikings had a chance to drive down the field and tie the game in the final two minutes, but Sam Darnold was sacked by Byron Young for a safety that effectively ended any chance at a Minnesota comeback.
As covered previously, Young appeared to get away with a teensy bit of a face mask that the officials somehow didn't see.
And Young knew it immediately which is why instead of celebrating, he grabbed his own helmet, expecting flags to fly and coaches to be upset.
Or so we thought! Young quote-tweeted a post on X this morning showing him holding his helmet after the play and explained that he was actually just covering his ears because it was so loud in the stadium.
This is an incredibly rare case of a good tweet. Maybe Sam Darnold can read it and laugh someday.