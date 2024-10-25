Even Rams Appeared to Think Sam Darnold's Face Mask Was Grabbed on Game-Clinching Play
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold's chance at leading a 97–yard game-tying drive on Thursday Night Football was stopped after just two plays when he was sacked in the end zone for a safety by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young.
Darnold was clearly upset after the play, complaining to the referees that Young grabbed his face mask and a 15-yard penalty should have been called. Young appeared to know it, too.
Immediately after Young spun Darnold to the ground, the third-year pass-rusher didn't celebrate. Instead, he put two hands on his helmet and looked toward the sideline in what appeared to be a look of frustration—like he had just committed a critical penalty in crunch time.
ESPN football analyst Mina Kimes pointed out Young's reaction on social media.
No flag was thrown, however, and the Rams went on to win 30–20 to improve to 3–4 this season.
Los Angeles sacked Darnold twice in the fourth quarter and three times throughout the game. After allowing touchdowns on the Vikings' first two possessions of the game, the Rams held Minnesota to just six points the rest of the game.
The Rams will be back in action on Nov. 3 in a NFC West tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, The Vikings, reeling off consecutive losses, will try to get back on track in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts.