Calais Campbell to Sign With Cardinals to Officially Return for 18th NFL Season
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a one-year deal to officially mark the return of the 38-year-old for his 18th NFL season in 2025, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Campbell had an offer to return to the Miami Dolphins, but ultimately elected to sign up for a return to Arizona, where he spent the first nine seasons of his career. Campbell will turn 39 before the start of next NFL season, but is expected to once again provide a stabilizing presence in the middle of the Cardinals' defensive line.
Campbell is one of the most reliable defensive linemen of this generation, playing at least 13 games or more in every season of his nearly two-decade career. Last season for the Dolphins, he started all 17 games, recording 52 combined tackles, including 12 for loss and five sacks. He also forced a fumble and defended five passes.