Caleb Williams’s Pregame Moment With Ben Johnson Had Bears Fans In Their Feelings
Chicago Bears fans got a brief taste Sunday night of what this year's offense might look like under new head coach Ben Johnson and second-year QB Caleb Williams, who looked really sharp in his preseason debut in a 38-0 win over the Buffalo Bills .
Williams played just two series but he made the most of it, completing 6 of 10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown while finishing with a QB rating of 130.
Johnson is in his first year in Chicago after being the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He was the mastermind behind what became a very explosive unit led by Jared Goff and Bears fans are hoping he can pull of the same magic with Williams under center.
Before Sunday night's game Johnson and Williams shared a nice pregame moment on the field that had Bears fans fired up for what could be a bright future for a franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since the 2010 season.
Bears fans loved seeing Williams and Johnson together:
The Williams-Johnson era will start off for real when the Bears host the Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 1.