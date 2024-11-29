Caleb Williams 'Didn't Appreciate' Tackle From Lions Linebacker Jack Campbell
The Detroit Lions clinched a last-minute win against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving, thanks in no small part to some infuriating end-of-game time management on the Bears' part. But the head-scratching decision from Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus wasn't the only notable moment of the game.
At one point, a low tackle from Lions linebacker Jack Campbell briefly sent Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to the medical tent. Immediately, fans were discussing the moment online: Was this a dirty play on Campbell's part? Why didn't Williams, whose knees concerningly buckled upon impact, slide or run out of bounds to avoid the hit? Was Williams trying out what was ultimately a failed freeze or juke? Or was this just a rookie mistake?
The quarterback was alright and threw a touchdown not long after. But of course, reporters had to ask him about the whole ordeal postgame.
“Um, knee’s fine,” Williams via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Yeah, I—that play was funky... I didn’t really appreciate the play. He just kind of dove straight at my knee. So I didn’t really get that. Definitely kind of frustrated about that one, just because, you know, whatever. Yeah, knee’s good. Nothing wrong with it. Think I just got a bruise. But the play was—the play was funky.”
Check out the moment below:
Although Williams might not have liked the hit, the consensus seems to be that Campbell was well within his right to do it; the Chicago rookie was on the run and out of the pocket, which makes him fair game for these kinds of stops.