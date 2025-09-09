Caleb Williams, DJ Moore Both Took Huge Hits on Same Play During Bears' Comeback Attempt
The Bears got their 2025 season off to a quality start on Monday Night Football against the Vikings, going up 17-6 early in the third quarter. Caleb Williams looked much better in his first start as a sophomore, new head coach Ben Johnson's offense was clicking, and Chicago's defense was stifling Minnesota QB J.J. McCarthy in his first NFL start. Then things went sideways; McCarthy led the Vikings to 21 straight points to take the lead and force the Bears into attempting a late fourth quarter comeback at Soldier Field.
The Bears got the ball back with just under three minutes to play and the score at 27-17. Williams instantly found Cole Kmet down the field to gain a big chunk of yardage. One play later, the young QB tried to make a big play by finding DJ Moore over the middle— and both players wound up taking a massive hit on the play.
Williams took a blow to the face before being slammed to the ground by Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr., while Moore got absolutely blasted going across the middle.
Here is the play in slow motion. Both players were slow to get up; Williams popped up after only a second, while Moore needed to be helped off the field.
A pair of huge hits on the football field. Fortunately everybody involved appeared to emerge in one piece. Despite needing medical attention Moore took the field again a few plays later, and Williams didn't miss a snap. Chicago took advantage of the flag thrown on the Williams hit for roughing the passer and scored to narrow the gap to 27-24.
It was all for naught, however, The Vikings ran out the clock and the Bears couldn't make a miracle happen on the final play from scrimmage. Williams, Moore, and the rest of the Chicago roster now look forward to their next chance to earn a win this season in Week 2 against the Lions.