Caleb Williams Had Disgusted Reaction to Jayden Daniels’s Hail Mary in Bears' Loss
The Chicago Bears were mere seconds away from clinching their fifth win of the NFL season on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Then, Jayden Daniels threw a game-winning Hail Mary touchdown pass to win it for Washington, 18-15.
Cameras caught every angle of the play, from one Bears defender’s shortsighted move before the touchdown to Commanders coach Dan Quinn’s exhilarating reaction to Daniels’s divine prayer in the air.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was nervously watching the play unfold on the sidelines, and cameras caught his reaction, too.
Williams’s eyes followed the soaring arc of Daniels’s last-gasp heave all the way until it was caught in the end zone by Noah Brown. At that point, Williams turned away and appeared to have a look of disgust on his face.
As the Commanders celebrated their miracle, an emotional Williams was seen walking away from the field. He appeared to voice his frustrations, and his body language was definitely telling.
Sunday’s Bears-Commanders game pitted the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2024 NFL draft, with Williams taken first by Chicago and Daniels taken second by Washington back in April. In the first NFL matchup of many between the Heisman winners, Daniels outplayed Williams by a notable margin. Daniels completed 21-of-38 passes (55.2%) for 326 yards and one passing touchdown while Williams completed 10-of-24 passes (41.6%) for 131 yards.
Maybe Williams will have better luck against his peer next year.