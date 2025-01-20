Caleb Williams Loves the Bears Hiring Ben Johnson Now That It Isn't a Prank
The Chicago Bears on Monday hired Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the franchise's next head coach.
For real this time.
Just 10 days earlier, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had been pranked into believing his team had hired Johnson, when a group of teenagers sent him an official-looking text message pretending to be the former Lions offensive coordinator.
"Hey Caleb, this is Ben Johnson," the text read. "Just wanted to reach out ahead of time before it gets released to the media, I will be taking the HC job. Very excited to work with you in the future. Great things."
But with the news now official, Williams took to Instagram and showed his approval of the (real) Johnson hire.
In addition to an official text message from the real Johnson, Williams can now look forward to working closely with the man who has developed a reputation for being QB—and offense—friendly during his tenure as Detroit's offensive play-caller.
The idea that the Bears next coach could be Johnson was one that Williams seemingly was all for, as he had a big smile on his face while discussing the possibility during an appearance on Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast this past week.
And it was difficult not to think of Johnson when Williams spoke about his hopes for the Bears' next coach.
"Strong minded. A leader of men," Williams said. "I think that's a cool thing about what ya'll got over there in Detroit [in head coach Dan Campbell]. ... Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and be with that coach for the next 19, 17, 15 years."
"I can also learn and grow and things like that from him."
With Johnson headed to Chicago, it appears that Williams will be checking off at least one item on his wishlist for the Bears' next coach.