Caleb Williams Reacts to Possibility of Bears Hiring Ben Johnson As Next Head Coach
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is patiently awaiting his organization's decision on who it will be hiring as his next head coach.
With the New England Patriots officially hiring Mike Vrabel on Sunday, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson remains the top candidate to land a head-coaching job this offseason. Over the last three years under Johnson's watch, the Lions' offense has finished in the top five in total yards and points per game.
Williams addressed the possibility of Chicago hiring Johnson away from its NFC North rival during an appearance on Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's podcast on Wednesday.
"So, if it's Ben .... then, you know," Williams trailed off with a big smile on his face (around the 3:15 mark in the clip below). "You know what I mean? If it's not [Ben], then ... it is what it is."
Williams's rookie season was far from a smooth ride, as the Bears lost 10 of their last 11 games and limped to a 5–12 record. Chicago fired head coach Matt Eberflus following a disastrous loss to the Lions on Thanksgiving Day that featured some of the worst clock management seen around in the NFL during the 2024 campaign—something Williams noted when spelling out his hopes for his organization's next leader on the sidelines.
"Strong minded. A leader of men," Williams said. "I think that's a cool thing about what ya'll got over there in Detroit [in head coach Dan Campbell]. ... Selfishly, I want an offensive-minded guy so I can build with him and be with that coach for the next 19, 17, 15 years. I can also learn and grow and things like that from him."
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Bears have completed or scheduled interviews with 11 candidates for their head-coaching job, including Johnson as well as former NFL head coaches Pete Carroll, Ron Rivera and Mike McCarthy.