Caleb Williams Made Sad Franchise History for Bears in Week 5 Win
The Bears advanced to 3-2 on the season with a thrilling last-second win over the Commanders on Monday. It wasn't the prettiest of affairs, with Chicago being held to four field goals and needing a late turnover by Jayden Daniels to be in position to kick the game-winner. But there are no pictures on the scoreboard. A win is a win.
Caleb Williams played pretty well, with the sophomore QB stringing together a few solid performances over the last few weeks. He finished with 252 yards and a touchdown pass; he threw one more that was wiped away due to an illegal formation penalty. While there's still plenty to clean up, Williams looks competent more often than not under new head coach Ben Johnson, a far cry from last year's debacle.
In merely playing competently, Williams made somewhat sad Bears franchise history. As noted by ESPN's Courtney Cronin, after Week 5's showing, Williams is now the first QB in Bears franchise history to start a season recording five straight games with at least two hundred yards passing and one passing touchdown.
There are many stats out there that display the futile efforts of the Bears to find a star quarterback over the years. This demonstrates how dismal the search has been to even find a good quarterback. A few hundred yards passing and one thrown TD is not a very high statistical benchmark to clear, yet Williams is now the first signal-caller in the 125-year history of the Bears to do it for five straight games to start the season.
It's a sign of good things to come, for sure. But a tough stat to swallow for longtime fans of the franchise.