Caleb Williams’s Baller Line About Pre-Game Nerves Had Bears Fans Fired Up
Chicago Bears fans are looking forward to Caleb Williams's NFL career officially kicking off in a few weeks when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 8.
The No. 1 pick in last April's draft is the new face of the franchise and because of that there is a ton of pressure on the former USC quarterback. But apparently that doesn't make him nervous at all, as he was seen on this week's Hard Knocks explaining to an assistant coach that he doesn't get nervous before games.
"Zero," Williams said when asked to rank his nerves from 1-10 before last Saturday's presason game against the Bengals. "I don’t get nervous. Not since my first game in high school against Gilman. I fumbled two snaps and I came back and threw an out-and-up down the sideline. Other than that, play ball."
It's not just what he said but how he said it. Look at how calm and confident Williams was during this exchange:
Bears fans loved it: