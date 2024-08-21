SI

Caleb Williams’s Baller Line About Pre-Game Nerves Had Bears Fans Fired Up

Andy Nesbitt

The Bears rookie QB says he doesn't get nervous before games.
The Bears rookie QB says he doesn't get nervous before games. / @NFLFIlms
In this story:

Chicago Bears fans are looking forward to Caleb Williams's NFL career officially kicking off in a few weeks when they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 on Sept. 8.

The No. 1 pick in last April's draft is the new face of the franchise and because of that there is a ton of pressure on the former USC quarterback. But apparently that doesn't make him nervous at all, as he was seen on this week's Hard Knocks explaining to an assistant coach that he doesn't get nervous before games.

"Zero," Williams said when asked to rank his nerves from 1-10 before last Saturday's presason game against the Bengals. "I don’t get nervous. Not since my first game in high school against Gilman. I fumbled two snaps and I came back and threw an out-and-up down the sideline. Other than that, play ball."

It's not just what he said but how he said it. Look at how calm and confident Williams was during this exchange:

Bears fans loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL