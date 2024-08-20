Mics Caught Caleb Williams Having Special Moment With Football After Scoring First TD
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams scored the first touchdown of his NFL career during the club's 27-3 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Saturday at Soldier Field.
Williams, on a third-and-goal play late in the second quarter, escaped a collapsing pocket and looked to the end zone for open receivers. Seeing none, he kept the ball and scrambled into the end zone for the first score of his career.
After reaching the end zone, Williams let out a primal scream. Instantly realizing how special the moment was, he didn't want to let go of the football. HBO's mics for the show Hard Knocks caught Williams's moment in its entirety.
Williams tucked the ball under his arm as he jogged back to the sideline and, upon sitting on the bench, still had possession of the pigskin.
"Imma hold this," Williams said. "Imma hold it. Seven points baby. First one, baby. First one in the home."
The touchdown figures to be the first of many for Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft who has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes for his ability to throw both inside the pocket and on the run.
While he's likely to score many more touchdowns in the NFL, Williams will never forget this one—the first one.