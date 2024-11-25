SI

Caleb Williams Shared Classy Message From Kevin O'Connell After Vikings Beat Bears

The Vikings head coach had nice words for the rookie QB.

Liam McKeone

Kevin O'Connell and Caleb Williams speaking after the Vikings' win over the Bears
Kevin O'Connell and Caleb Williams speaking after the Vikings' win over the Bears / NFL on FOX
In this story:

The Minnesota Vikings squeaked by the Chicago Bears, 30-27, on Sunday in an exciting overtime affair. Afterward, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was seen intently speaking to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on the field. The standout rookie showed out in leading Chicago to an unlikely comeback.

O'Connell previously garnered praise for what he said to Anthony Richardson amidst a difficult season for the Indianapolis Colts quarterback so reporters were eager to learn what wisdom he may have dispensed to Williams. He obliged, telling media members in his postgame press conference of O'Connell's classy message of support.

"His message was just to keep going. 'Hell of a player, keep going, way to fight.' He said it sucks he has to go against me for a while. But hell of a player, excited to see me out there fighting and leading these guys," Williams shared.

O'Connell seems genuine in his praise for young players around the league and it is, indeed, quite classy of him to keep doling out positivity. It seems guys like Williams really take it to heart, too.

The Vikings are right behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings, sitting at 9-2 after Sunday's overtime win.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL