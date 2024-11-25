Caleb Williams Shared Classy Message From Kevin O'Connell After Vikings Beat Bears
The Minnesota Vikings squeaked by the Chicago Bears, 30-27, on Sunday in an exciting overtime affair. Afterward, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was seen intently speaking to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on the field. The standout rookie showed out in leading Chicago to an unlikely comeback.
O'Connell previously garnered praise for what he said to Anthony Richardson amidst a difficult season for the Indianapolis Colts quarterback so reporters were eager to learn what wisdom he may have dispensed to Williams. He obliged, telling media members in his postgame press conference of O'Connell's classy message of support.
"His message was just to keep going. 'Hell of a player, keep going, way to fight.' He said it sucks he has to go against me for a while. But hell of a player, excited to see me out there fighting and leading these guys," Williams shared.
O'Connell seems genuine in his praise for young players around the league and it is, indeed, quite classy of him to keep doling out positivity. It seems guys like Williams really take it to heart, too.
The Vikings are right behind the Detroit Lions in the NFC North standings, sitting at 9-2 after Sunday's overtime win.