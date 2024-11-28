SI

Caleb Williams Surpasses Kyler Murray to Break NFL Rookie Record in Lions-Bears

Williams passed historic marks on Thanksgiving.

Josh Wilson

Williams and the Bears took on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving
Williams and the Bears took on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving
Caleb Williams's rookie season has not been entirely smooth sailing. Chicago has dropped five games in a row, and Williams has already been subject to the turnstile that is NFL coaching with his offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, being fired earlier this month.

Amid scoring and win droughts, Williams has quietly kept his nose to the grindstone and strung together counting stats that have put him up at the highest rung of certain rookie leaderboards.

Larry Mayer pointed out that Williams has set an NFL rookie record with 212 consecutive passing attempts without an interception. He's also set a Bears franchise record for most passing touchdowns for a rookie quarterback.

Of course, these stats beg for context. Chicago has had trouble sustaining drives, and a lack of interceptions, while not a bad thing, has not necessarily been reflective of amazing play.

Bears fans hope it's a signal that Williams is figuring it out, and that the rookie quarterback just needs a bit more stability around him to start stringing together winning football.

As of this article's writing, the Bears are attempting to rally from a first-half deficit, down by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Their five-game Thanksgiving day NFL streak is in jeopardy.

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

