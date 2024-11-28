Caleb Williams Surpasses Kyler Murray to Break NFL Rookie Record in Lions-Bears
Caleb Williams's rookie season has not been entirely smooth sailing. Chicago has dropped five games in a row, and Williams has already been subject to the turnstile that is NFL coaching with his offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, being fired earlier this month.
Amid scoring and win droughts, Williams has quietly kept his nose to the grindstone and strung together counting stats that have put him up at the highest rung of certain rookie leaderboards.
Larry Mayer pointed out that Williams has set an NFL rookie record with 212 consecutive passing attempts without an interception. He's also set a Bears franchise record for most passing touchdowns for a rookie quarterback.
Of course, these stats beg for context. Chicago has had trouble sustaining drives, and a lack of interceptions, while not a bad thing, has not necessarily been reflective of amazing play.
Bears fans hope it's a signal that Williams is figuring it out, and that the rookie quarterback just needs a bit more stability around him to start stringing together winning football.
As of this article's writing, the Bears are attempting to rally from a first-half deficit, down by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Their five-game Thanksgiving day NFL streak is in jeopardy.