Caleb Williams Wouldn't Let His New Coach Watch the Super Bowl in Peace
Ben Johnson was hired by the Chicago Bears back in January. Some players, including quarterback Caleb Williams, showed up to Johnson's introductory press conference. It seems that Williams liked what he saw, and now won't leave his new coach alone.
Johnson sat down with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday and shared a story about Williams interrupting some Johnson family time on one of the most sacred days on the American calendar—Super Bowl Sunday.
"Man, I tell you what, he's hungry," said Johnson. "He's hungry. I'm trying to watch the Super Bowl with my family. I made it back to Detroit just for a weekend and I'm watching and my phone just keeps buzzing. And it's Caleb. Time and time again. You know, what's going on here, what are we thinking, that was a cool play. Things like that. And so I just know this is a hungry individual that he's ready to get this career started because he's got a chance to be pretty darn special."
The next order of business is to have a good enough season that Williams will be too busy to text on Super Bowl Sunday.