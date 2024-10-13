SI

Calvin Ridley Had NSFW Rant About Role in Offense After Titans' Loss to Colts

Ryan Phillips

Ridley had no catches in Week 6 against the Colts.
/ Via AtoZ Sports Nashville on X.
Calvin Ridley is not happy with how the Tennessee Titans are using him.

The Titans signed Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract this offseason and he has been an almost non-existent factor in their offense so far this season. In four games entering Week 6, Ridley had nine catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. He had only been targeted 19 times. That trend continued against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Ridley finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts with zero catches on eight targets. It was the most he had been targeted all season but he couldn't muster anything. Quarterback Will Levis is struggling mightily this season and he hasn't been able to connect with this No. 1 target.

After the game, Ridley was asked about his targets, most of which came late in the second half. He had a NSFW response for how he felt about it.

Ridley said, "I need some in the beginning of the f---ing game too. S--- is getting crazy for me."

The Titans are now 1-4 and can't seem to get their big offseason signing involved in the offense. It's probably fair for him to be confused as to why.

Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

