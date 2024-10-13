Calvin Ridley Had NSFW Rant About Role in Offense After Titans' Loss to Colts
Calvin Ridley is not happy with how the Tennessee Titans are using him.
The Titans signed Ridley to a four-year, $92 million contract this offseason and he has been an almost non-existent factor in their offense so far this season. In four games entering Week 6, Ridley had nine catches for 141 yards and one touchdown. He had only been targeted 19 times. That trend continued against the Indianapolis Colts this week.
Ridley finished Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts with zero catches on eight targets. It was the most he had been targeted all season but he couldn't muster anything. Quarterback Will Levis is struggling mightily this season and he hasn't been able to connect with this No. 1 target.
After the game, Ridley was asked about his targets, most of which came late in the second half. He had a NSFW response for how he felt about it.
Ridley said, "I need some in the beginning of the f---ing game too. S--- is getting crazy for me."
The Titans are now 1-4 and can't seem to get their big offseason signing involved in the offense. It's probably fair for him to be confused as to why.