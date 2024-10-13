NFL Fans React to Will Levis's Meme-Worthy Spiderman Celebration
Will Levis is having an eventful day.
The Tennessee Titans quarterback took out a ball boy who then had to be carted off the field in the first quarter. Before that, he broke out a touchdown celebration that is sure to become a meme.
After completing a nine-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Levis ran to the end zone to celebrate. He faced the crowd and broke out the Spiderman web shooter celebration.
NFL fans had a mixed reaction to him with the general reaction being that Levis is a living meme.
Yeah, that about sums it up.
That touchdown tied the game at 7-7 and Levis later led the Titans on a field goal drive to give them a 10-7 lead. Later in the first half he was 8-of-11 for 50 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and 15 yards rushing.
The 1-3 Titans are trying to turn their season around, maybe Levis channeling Spiderman will help.