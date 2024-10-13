SI

NFL Fans React to Will Levis's Meme-Worthy Spiderman Celebration

Ryan Phillips

Levis had the Titans up 10-7 over the Colts early.
Levis had the Titans up 10-7 over the Colts early. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Levis is having an eventful day.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback took out a ball boy who then had to be carted off the field in the first quarter. Before that, he broke out a touchdown celebration that is sure to become a meme.

After completing a nine-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Levis ran to the end zone to celebrate. He faced the crowd and broke out the Spiderman web shooter celebration.

NFL fans had a mixed reaction to him with the general reaction being that Levis is a living meme.

Yeah, that about sums it up.

That touchdown tied the game at 7-7 and Levis later led the Titans on a field goal drive to give them a 10-7 lead. Later in the first half he was 8-of-11 for 50 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and 15 yards rushing.

The 1-3 Titans are trying to turn their season around, maybe Levis channeling Spiderman will help.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL