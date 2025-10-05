Giants RB Cam Skattebo Screams for New Gloves After Giving Up Costly Fumble
The Giants traveled to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday afternoon, and it turned out to be a competitive affair. It was a two-point game entering halftime and after the third quarter New York trailed the home side by only five points, 19-14. It was shaping up to be an exciting finish as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart sought his second straight win.
Then disaster struck for Big Blue. Cam Skattebo, the fourth-round pick who was thrust into starting duties after Tyrone Tracy Jr. got hurt, fumbled in the red zone. Worse, the fumble was scooped up by the Saints' defense and returned for a touchdown, giving New Orleans a two-score lead.
It was the worst possible scenario for that particular moment, and afterwards Skattebo was seen on the sideline screaming for new gloves.
A tough sequence for the rookie running back. The Giants were less than 20 yards from a potential game-tying score and instead fell behind by 12 points. Hard to imagine a more damaging mistake.
Skattebo and the Giants better hope the new gloves will keep the ball a bit more secure.