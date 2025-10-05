SI

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Screams for New Gloves After Giving Up Costly Fumble

Liam McKeone

Cam Skattebo was captured on the sideline yelling for new gloves after fumbling against the Saints.
Cam Skattebo was captured on the sideline yelling for new gloves after fumbling against the Saints. / NFL on Fo
In this story:

The Giants traveled to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday afternoon, and it turned out to be a competitive affair. It was a two-point game entering halftime and after the third quarter New York trailed the home side by only five points, 19-14. It was shaping up to be an exciting finish as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart sought his second straight win.

Then disaster struck for Big Blue. Cam Skattebo, the fourth-round pick who was thrust into starting duties after Tyrone Tracy Jr. got hurt, fumbled in the red zone. Worse, the fumble was scooped up by the Saints' defense and returned for a touchdown, giving New Orleans a two-score lead.

It was the worst possible scenario for that particular moment, and afterwards Skattebo was seen on the sideline screaming for new gloves.

A tough sequence for the rookie running back. The Giants were less than 20 yards from a potential game-tying score and instead fell behind by 12 points. Hard to imagine a more damaging mistake.

Skattebo and the Giants better hope the new gloves will keep the ball a bit more secure.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL